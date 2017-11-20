Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will not return Sunday

Millsap (wrist) will not return to Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Millsap was originally ruled questionable to return, but with the Nuggets down big at halftime, the team is likely exercising caution with its star power forward. Will Barton started the second half in Millsap's absence, but both Juan Hernangomez and Kenneth Faried could see extra time at power forward as well. Consider Millsap questionable to play in Monday's game against the Kings.