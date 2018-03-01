Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will remain on minutes limit Friday
Millsap will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, and his playing time will remain on a 24-minute limit, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
In his first game back since recovering from wrist surgery, Millsap posted nine points and seven rebounds across 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers. Millsap is fully expected to make a return to the starting five sometime next week, but for now, the Nuggets will remain cautious with their star power forward and ease him back into action.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Solid in return to action Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains game-time call, would face minutes restriction•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be game-time call Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sheds wrist splint Saturday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...