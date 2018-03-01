Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will remain on minutes limit Friday

Millsap will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, and his playing time will remain on a 24-minute limit, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

In his first game back since recovering from wrist surgery, Millsap posted nine points and seven rebounds across 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers. Millsap is fully expected to make a return to the starting five sometime next week, but for now, the Nuggets will remain cautious with their star power forward and ease him back into action.