Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Without a timetable
Millsap (knee) remains without a return timetable, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Millsap has already missed seven straight games heading into Wednesday night, and it sounds as though the Nuggets aren't expecting to have the veteran back any time soon. Coach Mike Malone said Wednesday that Millsap is "a ways off," so it's likely safe to rule him out for the remainder of the week, at least.
