Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Won't play Monday
Millsap (knee) will be held out of Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Millsap will be held out for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to nurse a knee bruise. Jerami Grant should continue to start in his place.
