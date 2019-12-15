Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Won't play Saturday

Millsap (quadriceps) will not play Saturday against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

A strained right quad will prevent Millsap from taking the court, and it will mark his first absence of the season. In his stead, Jerami Grant is a strong candidate to see a usage bump.

