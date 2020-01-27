Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Won't play Tuesday
Millsap (knee) won't play Tuesday at Memphis, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The veteran will remained sidelined for a 11th straight contest, as Millsap continues to deal with a hampering left knee bruise. The Nuggets have't been the best as to report a firm timetable for Millsap, who's return to the court remains unknown at the moment.
