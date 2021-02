Millsap (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Millsap suffered a left knee sprain late in the first half Sunday, and he'll be unable to return to the game as a result. JaMychal Green started the second half in his place and could see increased run over the remainder of the game. Prior to his departure, Millsap recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes.