Watson closed with 10 points 3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 109-107 loss to Portland.

Watson continues to turn some heads, playing at least 23 minutes for the third consecutive game. In that span, he has averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks, putting him firmly on the radar, even in standard fantasy formats. He is more of a deep league target at this point, but is someone to monitor closely elsewhere, just in case his role increases at some point.