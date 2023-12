Watson (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

Watson has played an average of 23.0 minutes over his last two contests with averages of 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals. He could see a similar workload Friday with Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (heel) sidelined.