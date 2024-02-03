Watson (knee) is available for Friday's game versus Portland.

Watson was carrying a probable tag due to a contusion prior to this update. He started in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and put up nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 21 minutes, but he'll return to the second unit with Nikola Jokic returning from a one-game absence.