Watson (thigh) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Pelicans.
Watson was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a left thigh strain, but he feels strong enough to play if called upon. He hasn't factored into the rotation much this season, as his last game action dates back to Nov. 25 against the Clippers.
