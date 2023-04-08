Watson registered six points (1-1 FG, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 17 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Utah.

Watson moved back to the bench Saturday, yet still managed to play 17 minutes. While there are no fantasy ramifications here, it is interesting that he played ahead of both DeAndre Jordan and Thomas Bryant, both of whom remained fixed to the bench. Watson has established himself as a backup piece for the Nuggets, playing at least 17 minutes in five straight games.