Watson (side) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Watson was unable to play against the Magic on Thursday due to a right trunk contusion, but he may limit his absence to one game if he's cleared to return Saturday. He was in the Nuggets' starting lineup in the 14 games prior to Thursday's contest, and over that span he averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.1 blocks over 30.2 minutes per game.