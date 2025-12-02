Watson ended Monday's 131-121 loss to the Mavericks with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 35 minutes.

While he struggled from beyond the arc, Watson still finished as Denver's third-leading scorer. The 23-year-old forward has scored in double figures in five straight games, grabbing at least five boards in each of them. He also tied his season-high mark in blocks Monday. Watson has been a mainstay in the starting lineup of late and should remain in the first unit with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) sidelined.