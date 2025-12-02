Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Chips in 15 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson ended Monday's 131-121 loss to the Mavericks with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 35 minutes.
While he struggled from beyond the arc, Watson still finished as Denver's third-leading scorer. The 23-year-old forward has scored in double figures in five straight games, grabbing at least five boards in each of them. He also tied his season-high mark in blocks Monday. Watson has been a mainstay in the starting lineup of late and should remain in the first unit with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Impressive run continues•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Flirts with double-double•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Posts career highs in win•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Logs three blocks in loss•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Moving to starting role•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Quiet in 22 minutes•