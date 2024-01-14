Watson (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
As expected, Watson has been upgraded from probable to available. In January (six games), the second-year forward has averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks in 17.7 minutes per game.
