Watson has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and he's expected to miss an extended amount of time, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

While Watson doesn't have an official timetable to return, it's worth noting that Aaron Gordon missed over a month when he suffered his initial hamstring injury, so Watson's timetable will likely be measured in weeks, not days. Julian Strawther, Spencer Jones, Tim Hardaway and Zeke Nnaji will help fill the void at the forward spots in Denver while Watson and Gordon are sidelined.