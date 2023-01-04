Watson has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a left adductor strain.
Watson landed on the injury report Wednesday with the adductor strain and will be sidelined for at least one game. The rookie has spent the majority of the campaign at the G League level, so his absence shouldn't impact the NBA club.
