Watson had 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes Saturday against the Windy City Bulls.

Watson turned in a neat shooting line and also managed to swat away two shots for the third time in his last four matchups. Saturday also marked the first time he's reached the 20-point threshold this month after doing so five times in seven November appearances.