Watson closed Thursday's 124-101 victory over the Nets with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes.

Watson had an efficient showing from the floor Thursday and had one of his best all-around performances of the season, posting season-high marks in points, rebounds and assists during the comfortable victory. While the 21-year-old's production has been somewhat inconsistent this season, he's played at least 20 minutes in each of the last four matchups, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.