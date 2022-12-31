Watson finished with 29 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.

Watson led the Gold in scoring by drilling 64.7 percent of his attempts from the field. He fell just one rebound shy of a double-double, but he also struggled to take care of the basketball, as he committed a team-high seven turnovers.