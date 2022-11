Watson finished Saturday's game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants with 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in 34 minutes.

Watson stuffed the stat sheet in this one, leading his team in scoring, steals and blocks in a 152-129 loss. The rookie forward appeared in four of Denver's first six contests of the 2022-23 campaign, but he's obviously going to see plenty more action in the G League, at least early on.