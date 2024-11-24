Watson is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a right adductor strain.
This is a new injury for the youngster, but it doesn't look like it'll stop him from suiting up. Watson continues to fill in for Aaron Gordon (calf) and is averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game as a starter.
More News
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Strong two-way effort•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Productive in win over Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Making most of opportunity•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Running with starters Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Steps up off bench•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Chips in seven points•