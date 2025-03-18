Watson finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

Christian Braun (foot), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) sat out Monday's game, but they are considered day-to-day. Watson was pretty quiet coming into Monday's game, and he's now averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.2 minutes over his last eight outings.