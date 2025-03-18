Watson finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.
Christian Braun (foot), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) sat out Monday's game, but they are considered day-to-day. Watson was pretty quiet coming into Monday's game, and he's now averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.2 minutes over his last eight outings.
More News
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Promoted to starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Notches 16 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Muted production in return•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Could return against Sacramento•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Out at least four weeks•