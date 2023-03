Watson totaled 37 points (14-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes Sunday against Raptors 905.

Watson poured in a game-high 37 points in the 121-119 loss and shot a solid 60.9 percent from the field. He's scored 20-plus points in his last four matchups and has also added production in other areas, averaging 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over this hot stretch.