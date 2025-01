Watson (head) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

After getting listed as probable with a head contusion, Watson has been given the green light to suit up for the Nuggets on Tuesday. Across his last eight games, the versatile 22-year-old wing has averaged 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 25.6 minutes.