Watson isn't starting Monday's game against the Hornets.
Watson drew a pair of spot starts while Aaron Gordon (face) recovered from injury, but the UCLA product will return to his usual bench role Monday with Gordon back in action. Watson is averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his last five contests off the bench.
