Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Heads to locker room Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson headed to the locker room during Monday's game against the Rockets due to an apparent left side injury, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.
Watson was spotted grabbing his left side as he walked to the locker room, and his absence would thin the team's frontcourt depth. With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) also out, not having Watson could translate to more minutes for Spencer Jones, Zeke Nnaji and even Tim Hardaway.
