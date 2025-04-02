Watson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to right knee inflammation.

Watson logged 45 minutes during Tuesday's 140-139 overtime loss to Minnesota, and now he could be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Nuggets could end up being extremely shorthanded, as Nikola Jokic (ankle), Jamal Murray (hamstring), Michael Porter (personal), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Christian Braun (foot) are also carrying questionable tags.