Watson logged 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 130-104 victory over the Mavericks.

The Nuggets put this game away early and won by 26 points, allowing the second unit to see extra reps. Watson played the entire fourth quarter as a result, and he made the most of his newfound minutes. Watson has been on fire in his last three outings, shooting 65.2 percent from the field with averages of 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.