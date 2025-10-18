Watson registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes during the Nuggets' 94-91 preseason loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Watson made his second start of the preseason Friday due to the absence of Aaron Gordon (rest). Watson took advantage of the additional playing time as he led the Nuggets in points while finishing tied with Cameron Johnson for most rebounds and assists. Watson came off the bench for the majority of the 2024-25 season but would be the top option to enter the starting lineup if Gordon were to ever miss time during the regular season.