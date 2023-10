Watson registered 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-95 victory over the Thunder.

Watson led all bench players in Sunday's game in scoring while finishing as one of five Nuggets players with a double-digit point total in a blowout win over Oklahoma City. Watson surpassed double figures for the first time this year, also hauling in the highest rebound total and tallying his largest minute total of the young season.