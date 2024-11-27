Watson (hip) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Watson was also listed as probable ahead of Denver's previous contest due to a right adductor strain before being upgraded to available. If Watson is able to suit up against Utah, he will likely make his 10th straight start.
More News
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Good to go•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Expected to play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Strong two-way effort•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Productive in win over Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Making most of opportunity•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Running with starters Wednesday•