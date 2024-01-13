Watson is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to an illness.
Watson has been a steady presence off the bench for the Nuggets this season, missing just two games while typically seeing around 15-to-20 minutes per game. He looks as though he'll be able to play through his illness Sunday, and if so, he should be one of the first frontcourt players off the Denver bench.
