Watson is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a left knee contusion.
Watson assumedly bruised his knee in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder but isn't expected to miss Friday's contest. If Nikola Jokic (back) is ruled out yet again, Watson could remain in Denver's starting lineup.
