Watson finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 142-110 victory over Atlanta.

Watson will rarely post numbers this high, but the lopsided total gave him extra time Saturday evening. Aaron Gordon's (foot) injury also allowed for more time on the floor. The 2022 first-round pick has seen a sharp increase in all of his 2023-24 season averages, but the 21-year-old still sits far outside fantasy viability.