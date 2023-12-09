Watson closed Friday's 114-106 loss to the Rockets with 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes.

Watson scored 13 points in the loss, logging a season-high 26 minutes. He played over Aaron Gordon here, a situation worth monitoring moving forward. Watson has a fantasy-friendly game and at this point, needs more playing time. Gordon has been struggling thus far but should eventually turn things around. Watson isn't someone who needs to be prioritized in standard leagues but is worth keeping an eye on.