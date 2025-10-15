Watson logged 12 points (3-7 FG, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes of Tuesday's 124-117 preseason win over Chicago.

Watson has been creating some buzz in training camp and is in the midst of a strong preseason. Through four exhibitions, Watson is shooting 55.0 percent from the field with 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.6 minutes per contest. He looks primed for a key role with the second unit.