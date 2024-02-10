Watson accumulated four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 135-106 loss to the Kings.

Watson was called upon to fill the gap left by Michael Porter (knee) and did little with 20 minutes of court time. The Nuggets have stuck with the 2022 first-round pick and have increased his opportunities during his second season, and while he has shown flashes of promise, the UCLA product's opportunities are limited on a crowded depth chart.