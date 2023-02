Watson (adductor) played the final 1:26 of Thursday's 134-117 win over the Warriors, recording no statistics during his time on the court.

The garbage-time cameo marked Watson's seventh appearance with the Nuggets this season and his first at either the NBA or G League level since Jan. 2. Watson was sidelined for nearly three weeks in January with a left adductor strain, but he was cleared a week ago and has been available for the Nuggets' past five games.