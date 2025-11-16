Watson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets will be down two starters in Christian Braun (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (arm), so Watson will move to the starting lineup. This will be his second start of the 2025-26 campaign. In the previous one, the former UCLA standout posted 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in a 117-100 win over the Pacers on Nov. 8.