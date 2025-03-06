Watson (knee) tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Kings.

Watson made his return to action Wednesday after missing the Nuggets' previous 13 games while recovering from a right knee sprain. The third-year forward is averaging 24.0 minutes per game over 49 appearances on the season, but he could struggle to consistently reach that level of playing time moving forward if Aaron Gordon (ankle) is soon cleared to return to action.