Watson finished Saturday's game against the Herd with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Watson failed to hit a shot from beyond the arc, but he managed to finish second on his team in scoring behind Chasson Randle. Watson also fell just one rebound shy of a double-double, which would've marked his first of the regular season.