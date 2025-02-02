Watson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Watson will miss a second straight game due to a right knee sprain. He'll look to progress enough in his recovery to be cleared to play in Wednesday's rematch against New Orleans. Julian Strawther would be in line for a slight uptick in playing time off the bench Monday due to Watson's injury.
