Watson isn't starting Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Timberwolves on Sunday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Watson will unsurprisingly retreat to the bench for the start of the playoffs despite starting two of the team's final three regular-season games while key contributors rested. He averaged 2.8 points in 6.4 minutes per game over 21 appearances off the bench during the regular season.