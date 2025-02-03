The Nuggets announced Monday that Watson will be re-evaluated in four weeks due to a right knee sprain he picked up against the 76ers on Jan. 31, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
This is a tough blow for Denver, as Watson is a key part of their second unit. Watson has averaged 24.1 minutes across 48 regular-season contests with 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. With Watsons set for an extended absence, Julian Strawther is a candidate to step into a larger role for Denver.
