Watson will be sidelined for a "couple of weeks" due to a left adductor strain, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Watson suffered his injury in the Grand Rapids Gold's game on Monday. His absence shouldn't affect the Nuggets' rotation.
