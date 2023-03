Watson amassed 25 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes Tuesday against Ontario.

Watson led Grand Rapids in scoring despite failing to hit a shot from beyond the arc. He also put in work on the boards, collecting all eight of his rebounds on the defensive end. Watson has now put up 20-plus points in three straight appearances.