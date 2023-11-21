Watson finished with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two blocks over 13 minutes during Monday's 107-103 win over the Pistons.

Watson generated a lot of buzz this offseason, but his workload simply hasn't been there. In eight November games, Watson is seeing 13.2 minutes per contest with averages of 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists.