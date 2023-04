Watson accumulated five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to the Suns.

With numerous regulars sidelined, Watson posted career highs in rebounds, blocks and minutes played. Denver is expected to be back to full strength for Tuesday's outing in Houston, so despite the uptick in playing time, Watson doesn't hold much fantasy value moving forward.