Watson amassed 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Watson continues to earn more minutes for Denver with his terrific play on both ends of the court. Over his past five games, Watson compiled averages of 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes.